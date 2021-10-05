‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser Debuts at HBO Max Europe Launch Event

The first footage from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has landed.

The teaser, which was revealed at the end of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event, featured a voiceover from Matt Smith as the series lead Prince Daemon Targaryen.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” he says over the dark and brooding footage. “Dreams didn’t make us king … dragons did.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will bow in 2022, tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the teaser, new cast members for the series were also announced, including Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Other exclusive snippets included the incoming third season of Succession and John Cena’s superhero series Peacemaker, while it was also revealed that And Just Like That, the much-anticipated Sex and the City sequel, will launch in December.

HBO Max will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra on Oct. 26., with many more European territories joining in 2022.

The content news was shared during a virtual European launch event with a lineup of speakers that included HBO Max executive vp and general manager Andy Forssell, Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max Europe, Middle East and Africa, Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia International, EMEA and Asia (excluding China) and Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International.