MIPCOM: ‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Frank Doelger Set for Surveillance Thriller ‘Concordia’

The next project from Emmy-award winning producer Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones, Rome) will be the surveillance sci-fi thriller Concordia, a six-part drama set in an utopian community and produced by Doelger’s Intaglio Films, a joint venture between German groups Beta Film and ZDF Studios.

The English-language series, which has begun production, is backed by German and French public broadcasters ZDF and France Télévisions, Hulu Japan and MBC. Barbara Eder, who shot several episodes of Doelger’s upcoming eco-thriller series The Swarm, will helm all six episodes of Concordia.

The series, created by Mike Walden (The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Nicholas Racz (The Burial Society), imagines a utopian community run by artificial intelligence intended to ensure a freer, fairer and more humane society. Initially judged a tremendous success, as the community approaches its 20th anniversary, cities around the world line up to copy its model. But a dark secret at the core of the creation threatens to destroy everything.

Concordia stars Christiane Paul (Counterpart, In July), Steven Sowah (For Jojo), Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso), Nanna Blondell (Black Widow), Kento Nakajima (Detective Novice) and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83). Racz, Walden and Isla van Tricht wrote the series, with Tobias Gerginov, Jacob Glass and Sergio Ercolessi producing. Doelger acts as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke. The series will shoot on locations in Rome, Northern Italy and Leipzig in Germany.

“Concordia merges both, technology and its abuses, and also how it shapes the hierarchy of society. It is fantastic to be working with such a talented cast and crew in bringing this story to life,” said director Eder.

ZDF Studios and Beta Film are sharing international sales duties on the series, which was introduced at a private event in Cannes on Sunday night, ahead of the MIPCOM international television market, which kicked off Monday. Concordia comes on the heels of Intaglio Film’s eight-part eco-thriller The Swarm, an international co-production with ndFI, ZDF, France Télévisions, RAI, ORF, SRF, the Viaplay Group and Hulu Japan. The Swarm is currently in post-production.