‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘The Hedge Knight’ Shuts Down Writers Room for Strike

George R.R. Martin confirmed that the writers room has shut down for the recently announced Game of Thrones series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

In a blog post Sunday, Martin noted the greenlit series has paused due to the writers strike, which got underway last week.

“The writer’s room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration,” he wrote. “[Showrunner] Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.” Martin is also credited as a writer on the show.

Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is still forging ahead, however, as its season two scripts are written.

“Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales,” he wrote. “The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons.”

Martin’s AMC drama Dark Winds has wrapped its season, he adds, while Peacock has passed on its adaptation of the author’s Wild Cards.

Martin also voiced his support for the Writers Guild of America walkout (in particular, the issue of mini-rooms, and he details his thoughts on the matter here).

“No one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice,” he wrote. “I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild. … I expect [picketers] will be there for a long time. … The issues are more important, imnsho, and I have never seen the Guild so united as it is now.”

The Hedge Knight is based on Martin’s popular trio of Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the story of “Dunk” (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and “Egg” (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels.

The description: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The Hedge Knight project was one of several put into development in hopes of adding to the company’s post-GoT arsenal. HBO/Max chief Casey Bloys has told reporters that others are still in active development.