Game Shows Move to Primetime Emmys Amid TV Academy and NATAS Realignment

Game shows, previously awarded in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy competition, will now be part of the Primetime Emmys beginning in 2023, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and NATAS announced on Wednesday.

The news comes on the heels of both organizations announcing a major realignment in December, shifting to genre-based awards rather than time-based awards as part of an effort to ensure the competitions’ continued relevance.

The new Emmy category for outstanding game show will be awarded to the programs with “game elements that primarily take place in studio and involve mental challenges,” according to the organization. The new outstanding host for a game show category will be “awarded to the ‘master of ceremony’ host(s) for a continuing performance in a game show,” reads the release.

Game shows migrating to the Primetime Emmys will have an 18-month eligibility window from Jan. 1 2022 to May 31, 2023.

The Primetime Emmy outstanding competition program category, which awards shows with skill-based competitions, will be renamed to outstanding reality competition program to avoid any confusion.