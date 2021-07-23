‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 Production Shuts Down After COVID Outbreak (Exclusive)

Production on the second season of Gangs of London — Sky/AMC’s super-violent and BAFTA-nominated British crime thriller created by The Raid‘s Gareth Evans — has shut down following a positive COVID-19 test on set, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A member of the crew tested positive on Thursday, with the production team shutting down that afternoon and pausing for 10 days — as per government advice — while those working in the individual’s close contact group isolate out of precaution.

“Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority,” said a Sky spokesperson in a statement sent to THR. “Gangs of London S2 production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.” As part of Sky’s COVID protocols, which includes separate bubbles and close contact groups, the production tests cast and close-contact crew twice weekly.

Gangs of London — being produced by Pulse Films — now joins a growing number of high-profile productions to have been impacted by the surge of infections in the U.K., which has become a hotspot for the Delta variant of the virus and earlier this week saw all lockdown restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, lifted.

Over the past week, shooting on the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton shut down for second time after a positive COVID-19 test, while HBO’s House of the Dragon was also temporarily paused. On the film side, Working Title’s big screen adaptation of the Matilda stage musical was disrupted, with the first filming unit forced to stop work and isolate.

The second season of Gangs of London — which proved a ratings hit for Sky and AMC (helping launch AMC+) — began shooting at the end of June. With Evans having stepped back from his creative duties on the blood-soaked show, Corin Hardy is the lead director and executive producer, helming four of the eight episodes, with Marcela Said (Lupin, Narcos: Mexico) and Nima Nourizadeh (Little America, American Ultra) directing two each. Evans, alongside his creative partner Matt Flannery and Pulse CEO Thomas Benski are executive producing.

Joining the cast alongside season 1 returnees Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley and Paapa Essiedu are Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy), French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) and Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War).