Netflix Making Doc Series About Convicted Pedophile Gary Glitter

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about the global hunt for disgraced pop star and convicted pedophile Gary Glitter, one of the most notorious figures in British public life.

Following reports that emerged the weekend, the streamer has now confirmed its series on Paul Francis Gadd, who rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s as one of the leading stars of the glam rock scene under the stage name Gary Glitter, but in 2006 was convicted of child sexual abuse, and a series of sexual offences — including attempted rape — in 2015. He was recently released after serving half of his sentence.

The three-part series — set to cover his life story and later conviction — features previously unseen photographs and archive footage, and has exclusive access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years across the world in order to bring him to justice. It was their work that would alert authorities to his whereabouts in South-East Asia, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Also featuring conversations with victims of Glitter, the series is directed by Sam Hobkinson (The Confession, Misha and the Wolves and Fear City) and produced by Cammy Millard (The Puppet Master). Voltage Films produces, with Sanjay Singhal as executive producer.