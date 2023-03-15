‘Gattaca’ Reboot From ‘Homeland’ Duo in the Works at Showtime

Homeland duo Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa may be heading back to Showtime.

The Sony Pictures TV-based duo is teaming with Craig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club) to develop an adaptation of the 1997 dystopian movie Gattaca for the premium cable network. Sources say the project is being eyed with a sizable commitment at the Paramount Global-backed cabler and marks the first new project to be developed since Chris McCarthy added oversight of Showtime to his purview.

Reps for Showtime and Sony TV declined comment as deals have yet to close.

The movie starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and was set in a not too distant future where eugenics is common and genetic discrimination is illegal. Andrew Niccol wrote and directed the movie, which was produced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher and Gail Lyon produced the pic.

Since McCarthy added Showtime to his purview, the exec who also oversees linear outlets including but not limited to Paramount Network, MTV and Comedy Central has leaned harder into the franchise strategy with multiple offshoots of Dexter and Billions in the works while also scrapping a few already produced dramas that he didn’t believe fit into the cabler’s new programming strategy.

Gattaca has been in the works at Showtime for more than a month as The Hollywood Reporter previously teased the project in a story last month in which McCarthy was circling a reboot of a well-known sci-fi film that he hopes would also have franchise potential.

Gordon and Gansa have been based at Sony TV for the past few years as part of a rich overall deal. The duo served as showrunners on Showtime’s Homeland, which was a signature hit for the network’s previous regime under David Nevins and Gary Levine.