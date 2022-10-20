Gavin Crawford, Sharjil Rasool Join ‘Run the Burbs’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Gavin Crawford and Sharjil Rasool have joined the second season of Run the Burbs, the lighthearted CBC comedy whose sophomore season will be showrun and executive produced by The Office writer Anthony Q. Farrell.

Dakota Ray Hebert and Ann Pornel will guest star in the Pier 21 Films series created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend as the Pham family universe expands. The second season cast will include regulars Phung as Andrew Pham, Rakhee Morzaria as Camille Pham, and Zoriah Wong and Roman Pesino as Khia and Leo Pham.

Other first season cast returning includes Ali Hassan, Julie Nolke, Jonathan Langdon, Chris Locke, Samantha Wan and Aurora Browne (Baroness von Sketch Show). The second season will debut on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2023 as production gets underway on 13 new half-hour episodes.

“For season two, Scott and I wanted to push this further, and have even more fun with the Burbs. We added showrunner of the year Anthony Q. Farrell to our team, and alongside our incredible writers, we’ve expanded the world of the Phams. This also includes some incredibly funny and talented additions to the show’s cast. The Phams always go big, and we see that in season two,” Phung said in a statement.

Run the Burbs is executive produced Phung, Townend, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Karen Tsang, Aleysa Young, Nelu Handa and Courtney J. Walker. Jessica Daniel is producing. The second-season directors for the comedy include Young, Zoe Hopkins, Pat Mills, Joyce Wong and Sherren Lee.