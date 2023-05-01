Gay U.S. Marine Drama From Norman Lear a Go at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a series — which counts the legendary Norman Lear among its executive producers — that will follow a gay teenager who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of The Corps, a drama that will follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a bullied gay teen who joins the Marines with his straight best friend, Ray McCaffey (Liam Oh), in 1990 — a pre-Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era when being gay in the military could mean jail time or worse. The series comes from Sony Pictures Telelvision and Lear’s Sony-based Act III Productions and is inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

Vera Farmiga and Max Parker also star as, respectively, Cameron’s mother and a Marine sergeant who sees himself in Cameron. The cast also includes Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble and Joy Osmanski.

The Corps is the latest project for the 100-year-old Lear, whose Act III has Clean Slate at Amazon’s Freevee and an animated update of his 1970s sitcom Good Times set for later this year at Netflix. Lear also exec produced the Netflix/Pop TV remake of his One Day at a Time.

Andy Parker (Netflix’s 2019 Tales of the City) adapted White’s memoir and serves as showrunner. He executive produces with Lear and Brent Miller of Act III, Rachel Davidson and Scott Hornbacher. Peter Hoar (The Last of Us) will direct and exec produce the first episode, and White is a writer and producer.