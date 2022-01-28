‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Anchor Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News

CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, keeping her at the news division and its signature morning show for years to come.

King announced the decision on her SiriusXM radio show. “I officially signed on the dotted line,” King said.

King, who has been a staple at the morning show for 10 years, even as her co-hosts have changed over time. She originally hosted the program (as CBS This Morning) alongside Charlie Rose and Erica Hill. Hill departed after less than a year (Norah O’Donnell succeeded her) and Rose was fired by CBS in 2017 amid harassment claims.

She currently co-hosts CBS Mornings with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. She had been weighing whether to remain with CBS, and had been approached by other networks, including CNN.

King acknowledged on her show that she had been “courted” by some CBS competitors, but that the vision for the news division under co-presidents Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon helped convince her to stick around.

King is among the CBS News talent set to host programming for CBS’ streaming service. King will present the first episode of the revived CBS Reports documentary series, exploring the death of Trayvon Martin 10 years later.