Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar Join Disney+ U.K. Original ‘Culprits’

Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Quantum of Solace), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, Killing Eve) and Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses, Raised By Wolves) have joined the main cast of Disney+’s upcoming U.K. original series Culprits, which has now started shooting.

Kamel El Basha (The Insult), newcomer Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (Strays, Working Moms), Ned Dennehy (The Peripheral, Good Omens) and Eddie Izzard (Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight) are also set to star in the darkly-comic heist series, alongside the already announced lead, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Generation, Candyman).

From acclaimed exec producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing, The Night Manager) and filmmaker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed), Culprits comes from Brit banner Character 7 and was announced last year as one of the first UK original series on Disney+ commissioned under the Star brand.

The eight-part series follows the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted one-by-one by a killer.

Directors for the series are Blakeson and Claire Oakley (Make Up) who will be directing five and three episodes, respectively.

Culprits is executive produced by Garrett, created by Blakeson and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve), and is a Character 7 production, with Johanna Devereaux exec producing for Disney+.

Disney+ originally said it aimed to produce 50 European original series by 2024 but increased this to 60 last year.