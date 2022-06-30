Gemma Chan, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Developing Time Travel Limited Series at Netflix (Exclusive)

In advance of the second half of Stranger Things season four premiering tomorrow, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Netflix and 21 Laps are staying in the supernatural business.

As part of the production company’s overall deal with the streamer, the two have optioned The Moon Represents My Heart, the forthcoming debut novel from Pim Wangtechawat, in a competitive situation and will develop the project as a limited series. Grandview sold the option rights on behalf of Mushens Entertainment’s Liza DeBlock.

Executive producing alongside 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Josh Barry is Gemma Chan, who also is attached to star in the story about a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel. After the parents vanish, their son and daughter search for them across time while coming of age as adults.

Netflix senior vice president Emily Morris, who brought the book into the company, will oversee the project for the producers alongside manager Moera Ainai.

The Moon Represents My Heart (incidentally, also the title of a Mandarin pop classic made famous by Teresa Teng in 1977) will be published next spring by OneWorld Publications in the U.K, with Italian rights sold to Keller Editore.

In addition to her upcoming onscreen work (which includes Olivia Wilde’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Apple’s climate change anthology series Extrapolations and New Regency’s sci-fi feature True Love), Chan’s slate as an executive producer includes an upcoming Anna May Wong biopic produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and Working Title and penned by Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.

The Eternals star is represented by M88, the U.K.’s Independent and WME.