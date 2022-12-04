‘Gen V’ Reveals Bloody First Look at ‘The Boys’ College Spinoff

The first look at Gen V, Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff, is here — and it’s bloody.

The series, according to the streamer, is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, which plays a big part in the original show). It will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

“Welcome to Godolkin University, a safe space for you to thrive,” a voice says over scenes of a school hallway with the words “murderer” written on the wall in red paint.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair leads the one-minute teaser that doesn’t reveal much about the show’s plot but indicates there will be lots of bloodshed.

The video, which premiered at Brazil’s CCXP, gave fans a more in-depth look at castmembers who were already announced, like Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

It also revealed that Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter will star in the spinoff alongside the previously announced cast and teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne reprising their The Boys roles of A-Train, Ashley Barrett and Adam Bourke, respectively.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Michaela Starr, among others, will also executive produce the spinoff series.

Gen V hits Prime Video in 2023.