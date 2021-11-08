‘General Hospital’ Star Out After Transphobic Social Media Post

Long-time General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is out at the ABC daytime drama. His departure comes after castmates called him out for sharing an anti-transgender meme on social media.

Rademacher’s final episode on the show, where he’s been a regular for most of the past 25 seasons, is slated for Nov. 22.

Rademacher on Sunday shared a photo of Dr. Rachel Levine, the first transgender person to earn four-star rank in the U.S. uniformed services, and newly elected Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who will be the first Black woman to hold the post, via Instagram Stories. The caption on the photo reads “Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist.”

The post drew sharp criticism from fellow General Hospital stars Cassandra James, a transgender woman, and Nancy Lee Grahn. “I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you,” James wrote on Twitter. “You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

James added, “Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

Grahn replied to James’ tweet, writing that Rademacher “is mercifully no longer a part of the GH cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar [James] & the trans community.”

Rademacher doubled down on sharing the meme in an Instagram post Monday, saying in a video that while he thinks it’s “not OK” to call a Black woman a white supremacist, “I don’t think either it’s OK to call a transgender an empowered woman, because where does that leave women?”

“I do apologize for not crossing out ‘dude’ and putting in transgender,” he says later in the video. “Me personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way.” He added that in sharing the post he wanted to call out “the hypocrisy of the left-wing media.”

Rademacher also apologized to James — “I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well; I don’t think a transphobic man would say that” — and said he would address his status on General Hospital at another time. He then shared an anecdote about his son wanting to a wear a Disney princess dress when he was 3 years old. “I don’t think a transphobic dad would buy his son a Disney princess dress,” he said.

Rademacher has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital since 1996. He also did a year-long stint on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful from 2017-18 before returning to GH in 2019.

Rademacher has also been outspokenly opposed to COVID vaccine mandates, sharing calls for a walkout by health care and government workers this week. He shared an Instagram post Sunday saying “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom.”