‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Reveals She Had Brain Surgery to Remove “Very Large Cyst”

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms shared on social media Friday that she is recovering from brain surgery.

“Less than 48 hours ago I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace,” the 37-year-old actress said in a video message posted to her Instagram story. “It was on the lower portion of my brain.”

She went on to say that it’s been “an interesting last couple of days,” clarifying that she recently left the hospital. In order to prevent internet rumors from spreading, Storms further clarified that what the doctors “had to drain and remove” was not cancer.

“I had a very large cyst that had split into two,” Storms said, explaining that it was so full that the pressure was evident when the doctors opened up her skull.

The actress noted that she will be “on the mend” for the next several weeks, and will go back to work when she is fully healed. “I’m going to knit during this time.”

Storms’ is known for playing the role of Maxie Jones on ABC’s General Hospital, in which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2009. Her additional credits include Days of Our Lives and 7th Heaven.