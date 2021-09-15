‘Generation’ Canceled After One Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has what may be its first scripted cancellation.

Generation, the LGBTQ-themed high school dramedy from exec producer Lena Dunham and created by teenager Zelda Barnz and her father, screenwriter Daniel Barnz, will not return for a second season on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer.

The dramedy launched in March with HBO Max executives adding on six extra episodes of the series and splitting its run in two, eight-episode batches. The July 8 season finale now serves as its series-ender.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion. We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Generation has its roots in Zelda Barnz’s experiences and follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. The cast included Justice Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Uly Schlesinger, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Nathanya Alexander and Martha Plimpton.

Daniel Barnz and his husband, Ben Barnz, exec produced the series, which the couple originally envisioned as a way to offer their aspiring writer daughter Zelda about the television industry. What followed was an unexpected journey that saw Zelda work as an intern and live with Girls creator Lena Dunham as she directed and exec produced HBO’s Industry in Wales.

The all-queer Barnz family envisioned multiple seasons for Generation, which was hailed for its warts-and-all look at the lives of LGBTQ teenagers.

Generation, originally greenlit before HBO’s Casey Bloys added oversight of HBO Max to his purview, is the first scripted original to be canceled at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer. HBO Max’s originals slate also includes the Gossip Girl update, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Love Life, Made for Love and TNT import Raised by Wolves, all of which scored second seasons. Countless others are in the works as the streamer remains the top priority for WarnerMedia.