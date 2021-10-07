‘Generation’ Duo Inks Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Generation duo Daniel and Ben Barnz are setting up shop at Amazon.

The couple and their We’re Not Brothers Productions banner have inked an overall TV deal with the retail giant/streamer to develop new projects. The pact, which also includes a first-look feature deal, arrives a few weeks after HBO Max canceled the high school-set YA dramedy after a supersized first season.

“We feel like we clicked our heels and ended up home. Amazon Studios’ dedication to championing queer, diverse voices absolutely inspires us — what an incredible gift to be at a place that shares our passion for joyful and complex stories spotlighting underrepresented characters,” said married duo Daniel and Ben Barnz, who developed Generation with their daughter, Zelda.

Generation has its roots in Zelda’s experiences and follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. The cast included Justice Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Uly Schlesinger, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Nathanya Alexander and Martha Plimpton.

The couple originally envisioned Generation as a way to offer their aspiring writer daughter, Zelda, about the television industry. What followed was an unexpected journey that saw Zelda work as an intern and live with Girls creator Lena Dunham as she directed and exec produced HBO’s Industry in Wales.

The all-queer Barnz family envisioned multiple seasons for Generation, which was hailed for its warts-and-all look at the lives of LGBTQ teenagers.

Daniel Barnz co-created, wrote, directed and exec produced Generation. Before that, he directed Cake, starring Jennifer Aniston and Anna Kendrick. His credits include Phoebe in Wonderland, the Sundance 2008 feature that marked his directorial debut.

Ben Barnz, who also produced Generation, Cake and Phoebe, is also a published author. His first book was We: An Adoption and a Memoir, which detailed Zelda’s adoption and the battle that ensued with her birth father.

The couple next has Plan B and Macro feature I’ll Drop a House on You, based on the true story of Ryan Wash, a Black, queer debater. Daniel will direct and co-write the script alongside Wash and Ned Zeman, while Ben produces.

They’re repped by TFC Management and Lichter Grossman.