On the Set of ‘Genius: Aretha’: How the Anthology Series Brings the Queen of Soul’s Musical Artistry to Screen

Cynthia Erivo studied the way Aretha Franklin spoke during interviews and sang certain vocal licks. “She was a hero of mine,” she says. “It’s surreal to be able to assume the role of someone whom I looked up to as a singer.”

“We serve the queen. We don’t serve ourselves,” showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks told The Hollywood Reporter during a January 2020 visit to the Genius: Aretha set in metro Atlanta. But just two months later, production would come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before shooting resumed in September 2020 to complete the remaining three episodes, Parks tweaked the scripts to make sure scenes met the new COVID-19 protocols. “I think it altered the energy for the better,” Parks said in a follow-up interview when the show aired in March. “We really had to come together even more, as we had to stand 6 feet apart. We knew we were making something very beautiful, and we knew [putting] safety first was the only way we were going to cross the finish line.”

Nearly everyone on the set back in January 2020 had a vivid memory of when they fell in love with Aretha Franklin. For Parks, it was listening to the singer’s records and learning trendy dances alongside her aunts. For hairstylist Coree Moreno, it was watching Franklin perform at President Obama’s historic 2009 inauguration. Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the late singer in the series, says her earliest memory of the icon was listening to Franklin’s music in the back seat of her mom’s car on the way to school. Imagine the thrill when Erivo realized her hero was singing along during Erivo’s own performance at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

While costume designer Jennifer Bryan was able to take creative license with some of the series’ looks, some outfits, including what Franklin wore when she appeared on The New Steve Allen Show, had to be as “visually accurate as possible.” Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

“I think my job is to tell the story that I feel is the truest and to be as close to the script as I can be,” Erivo notes of her role. “We are telling a particular story, and it might change from person to person, production to production. I just want to make sure that whatever we have in our hands is done well and with the utmost respect.” (Notably, Jennifer Hudson portrays Franklin in the film Respect, due in theaters this summer.)

But not everyone has been fond of the Nat Geo production. Franklin’s son and other members of her family have claimed that Genius: Aretha didn’t take input from those closest to the singer.

“Aretha’s fashion to me says that she was proud of who she was,” Bryan says, here perusing research materials. “She was a nonconformist, an activist, and she loved fashion.” Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

“When a person of color is going to offer critique, I take that very seriously,” Parks said. “We worked really closely with the estate. We weren’t rogue out there doing shit. I would hope our show could please everybody on the planet. And it is like, ‘Darn, there’s family members who aren’t as pleased as we had hoped.’ ”

Those setbacks aside, Parks noted she believes the series accomplished its main goal: It challenged viewers to think of the word “genius” in a way that not only includes Picasso and Einstein but also the undisputed Queen of Soul. Noted Parks, “The franchise will never be the same, having now invited a Black American woman to the table.”

“As soon as I heard he was in it, I said I’m in,” says Courtney B. Vance of again working with Hemingway after the success of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. “He makes everything better.” Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

Says director Anthony Hemingway: “I’m excited about what we’re doing in terms of the visual treatment that we put together to help the story navigate all the periods. Also being able to tap into Aretha’s psychology and what that means from a cinematic perspective.” Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

Pictured here is the interior of the Franklin home. Several crowd scenes were cut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had written a lot of lavish party scenes,” says showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks. Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

Costume designer Bryan (right) had to jump right into the job: She was hired in October 2019 and filming began the following month. Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

Notes makeup artist Marietta Carter-Narcisse from the hair-and-makeup trailer: “When we do our work, it looks like we’ve done nothing. It looks seamless. If we don’t do our work, tattoos show up in weird places, square nails show up where they’re not supposed to.” Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

While on the soundstage at the Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross, Georgia, the crew celebrated Erivo’s two Oscar nominations for Harriet. Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

Malcolm Barrett, who plays Aretha’s husband Ted White, gets a touch-up on set. Carter-Narcisse says a team of two did the makeup for everyone except Cynthia Erivo, who had her own team of Coree Moreno (hair) and Terrell Mullin (makeup). Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

An idea board on set during filming on episode three. “When they change something on set, whether it’s a prop or costume or a line, I’m involved in the decision-making process, which means we have a better chance at telling a very deep, rich, beautiful story,” says Parks. Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell

