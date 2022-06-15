Genndy Tartakovsky Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

The Emmy-winning creator of Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and its corporate sibling Cartoon Network Studios. Under the pact, Tartakovsky will create and develop new projects for a variety of platforms that are both based on original ideas as well as existing franchises from both studios.

“My time at Cartoon Network Studios, since its inception, has been the most creatively formative and fulfilling years of my career,” Tartakovsky said. “I now find myself continuing that amazing relationship as well as bringing in Warner Bros. Animation — the home to everything that inspired me to become an animator in the first place. I am beyond excited to see what we do next!”

Tartakovsky is currently in production on Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an upcoming family event series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Season two of his Emmy-winning series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, returns in the summer on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Adult Swim.

“Genndy is a true visionary who embodies the creator spirit of Cartoon Network Studios,” said Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. “As he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and animation, we are excited to have a front row seat both here and now also at Warner Bros. Animation.”

Tartakovsky created Cartoon Network’s first original series, Dexter’s Laboratory, and counts Star Wars: Clone Wars, The Powerpuff Girls and the feature franchise Hotel Transylvania. He’s repped by WME.

The deal was announced during a WBA, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe’s Studio Focus presentation Wednesday at the Annecy International Animation Festival. Other news included the greenlight of Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical that is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network.