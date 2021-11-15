‘Gentefied’ Showrunner Linda Yvette Chavéz Inks 20th TV Overall Deal

Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chavéz is setting up shop at 20th Television.

Chavez has signed a multiyear overall deal with the Disney Television Studios unit. Under the deal she’ll develop new projects of her own and supervise other writers in shepherding both drama and comedy material.

“Just take one look at the creators Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy and their teams are uplifting at 20th Television and you’ll quickly see a studio investing in a brighter future for representation in media,” said Chavéz. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this family and add this bold Xicana voice to 20th’s legendary canon of television. We’re about to make some bomb-ass shows together and showcase the gorgeous array of stories that exist in our BIPOC communities. With them as my champions I know there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Hollywood’s not ready.”

Added 20th TV president Karey Burke, “Linda is a tour de force writer with a spectacular voice, and her series Gentefied is as hilarious as it is powerful. She’s incredibly versatile and she shares our passion for fearless, inclusive storytelling — and on top of all that, she happens to be a fantastic person. Carolyn and I made it our mission to get her to this studio and we’re pinching ourselves she said yes.”

Chavéz and Marvin Lemus co-created Netflix’s Gentefied, about three cousins working to keep their grandfather’s taco shop in business in the gentrifying Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It’s based on a digital series the two created in 2017. Chavéz also serves as co-showrunner of the series and directed an episode in season two, which premiered Nov. 10.

Chavéz also adapted Erika L. Sanchez’s novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for a Netflix feature film (directed by Gentefied executive producer America Ferrera) and is writing the script for Flamin’ Hot, the story of the creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Richard Montañez. Eva Longoria is directing the Searchlight Pictures feature.

Chavéz is repped by The Mission Entertainment, WME, Del Shaw and ID PR.