Geoff Bennett Named PBS NewsHour Chief Washington Correspondent and Weekend Anchor

Changes are afoot at the PBS NewsHour.

The public broadcaster’s signature evening news program has hired Geoff Bennett to serve as its chief Washington correspondent and the anchor of NewsHour‘s weekend edition.

Bennett joins NewsHour from NBC News, where he was a White House correspondent and MSNBC fill-in anchor. He will continue to appear on NBC and MSNBC as a contributor.

In addition to the hiring of Bennett, NewsHour‘s weekend edition will relocate from New York, where it has been produced by WNET since it launched in 2013, to Washington, D.C., where it will be produced by WETA. The Washington PBS station already produced the weekday version of the program, anchored by Judy Woodruff.

Hari Sreenivasan, who has anchored the evening edition of the newscast since launch and is an employee of WNET, will continue to appear on WNET-produced programs like Amanpour & Company and Take on Fake.

Calling the program “a towering news organization with a rich history and a deep sense of its purpose and mission,” Bennett added that “as the future anchor of its weekend broadcast, I am looking forward to collaborating with some of the profession’s best, most experienced journalists and contribute to the solid storytelling and reliable reporting that have made NewsHour one of television’s most trusted news programs.”

NewsHour‘s correspondents include White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, business correspondent Paul Solman and science correspondent Miles O’Brien.