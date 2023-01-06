Georgette Jones, Daughter of Tammy Wynette and George Jones, to Cameo in ‘George & Tammy’ Finale (Exclusive)

Georgette Jones already has strong ties to the Showtime limited series George & Tammy: Not only is it about her parents and based on the book she wrote, but she’ll also appear in the final episode.

Jones will make a cameo as a backup singer in the finale airing Sunday. In an exclusive clip provided to The Hollywood Reporter, she appears on a tour bus with band members, as well as Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in the roles of Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Together they sing “Lost Highway,” with Georgette Jones kicking off the second verse.

The 52-year-old daughter of the country music legends said as she was preparing to visit the set of the series, producers asked her if she’d want to make an appearance.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I am not an actress but I will happily pretend to be one,’” Jones tells THR. “If they want to put me somewhere — it would be so much fun to be able to do that.”

George & Tammy is based on her 2011 memoir, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George. She said filming her scenes was fun and pleasant — but also sentimental.

“I was swept up in a very emotional state of mind during the whole thing. It was strange, knowing that I’m on a simulated bus with what’s supposed to be my parents and their band, but at the same moment, being able to see the scene play out and know what’s happening, listening to the music and listening to the words of the song, and knowing how this is ending the series — it was very, very emotional,” Jones says. “I think it hit me full swing when we finished filming it. I just broke down at the end because it was just a release of all that emotion building up for that scene.”

The six-episode show debuted in December. It chronicles Wynette and George Jones’ complicated yet stirring relationship and the hits they produced, including Wynette’s signature classic, “Stand by Your Man.”

Jones says playing a backup singer for her parents onscreen was something she was used to doing in real life.

“I actually spent a summer working as a backup singer for my mom when I was starting college,” she recalls. “I have all these memories of — not just working for Mom then — but growing up on the road with one or both of my parents at different times. So I was flooded with a lot of memories of being on the bus and remembering those types of events.”

Chastain’s performance in George & Tammy earned her a nomination for best actress in a limited series at the 2023 Golden Globes, which take place Tuesday. Jones says she approved of Chastain and Shannon’s portrayals of her parents.

“I think they did an incredible job. I really, really do — both with the music and with the acting,” she says.

“Jessica has really been our champion for this entire process,” Jones continues of the Oscar winner, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. “I’m so thankful that she not only signed on, but stuck with it. And there were times where different people at different times, before we got to where we were in the end, were trying to suggest things and wanted it to go in a different direction. And Jessica and [show creator] Abe [Sylvia] and [EP] Andrew [Lazar] all really pushed for an honest portrayal, not just some of the glamorous things on the road. And it meant a lot to me that she pushed for that. She wanted us to have an accurate and real story of my mom and my dad.”