George Lopez Comedy Gets NBC Series Pickup

George Lopez is returning to broadcast television.

Fifteen years after his ABC comedy wrapped its six-season run, NBC has handed out a formal series order to Lopez vs. Lopez, a comedy that marks a reunion with the George Lopez show showrunner Bruce Helford.

The series is described as a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Lopez stars opposite his daughter, Mayan Lopez, in the multicamera comedy from Universal Television, Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

Debby Wolfe and Helford — who together work on ABC’s Roseanne offshoot, The Conners — wrote the pilot. Both exec produce, with Helford attached to supervise. Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg and George Lopez also exec produce; Mayan Lopez is a producer. The cast also includes Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley (recurring) and Kiran Deol (recurring).

This is NBC’s third new series order for the 2022-23 season and second to stem from this year’s pilot crop, joining the Quantum Leap sequel. Fellow multicamera comedy Night Court, an update of the former comedy of the same name, was developed last year and is slated for next season after a recasting.

NBC ordered only two comedy pilots this season, with Lopez vs. Lopez joining single-camera half-hour Hungry. A decision on the latter comedy, which recast star Demi Lovato with Modern Family grad Ariel Winter, has not yet been determined.

