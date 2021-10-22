George Lopez to Star in, Executive Produce NBC Comedy

George Lopez is making his way back to broadcast television.

The comedian and actor will star in and executive produce a comedy called Lopez vs. Lopez, which has received a formal pilot order at NBC. The network gave the project from Universal Television a put pilot commitment in June; it’s likely to be a contender for NBC’s 2022-23 schedule.

The potential series will be a family affair: Lopez’s daughter, Mayan Lopez, will also star and serve as a producer.

Debby Wolfe (The Conners, One Day at a Time) is writing the pilot, with The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford supervising. Helford co-created Lopez’s eponymous ABC comedy series that ran for six seasons from 2002-07. Lopez vs. Lopez is described as “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.”

The project marks a return to broadcast TV for Lopez, who since George Lopez ended has made shows for TBS (late-night show Lopez Tonight) and TV Land (Lopez) and a would-be syndicated vehicle (Saint George) that had its first run on FX. He’s also attached to star in and executive produce a drama in development at Amazon called Once Upon a Time in Aztlan.

Universal TV is producing Lopez vs. Lopez in association with Helford’s Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Lopez, Wolfe and Helford executive produce with Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts; Mayan Lopez is a producer.