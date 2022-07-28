George R.R. Martin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

George R.R. Martin speaks onstage at the 'House of the Dragon' panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego on July 23.

George R.R. Martin missed the glitzy premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon in Los Angeles on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at the premiere, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed the news of Martin’s positive test. “I was going to start today by introducing George R.R. Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us,” said Bloys. “Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he’s not here. I think he’s feeling fine, so nothing to worry about.”

Bloys continued. “I wanted to tell you what a pleasure it is and how lucky we are to have the architect, the literal architect, of this world on this journey with us… He has been fantastic.”

The 73-year-old fantasy author who created the world that House of the Dragon draws upon was present at the show’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last week.

Martin confirmed his COVID-19 positive status in a YouTube video message, which led to him canceling several appearances on top of the House of the Dragon premiere. He added that his “symptoms are minor. I have some sniffles and I cough once in a while.”

“I’m being well taken care of. I’m taking the drugs. I should be good,” Martin added.