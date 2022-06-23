George R.R. Martin, Emilia Clarke Reveal Jon Snow Spinoff Details

There are new details about the Game of Thrones sequel series in development that’s centered around Jon Snow.

Saga creator George R.R. Martin and Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie all weighed in on the project, which The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke last week.

Writing on his blog, Martin revealed the project’s working title is Snow.

Clarke noted in an interview with the BBC that Harington is deeply involved with the project. “He has told me about it,” Clarke says. “And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin confirmed Clarke’s account: “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

The author also said he’s involved with the creative side. “I am involved, just as I am with [the Thrones prequels in the works] The Hedge Knight and The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, and all the animated shows,” he wrote. “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.”

Martin emphasized that “all four of these successor shows are still in the script stage” and that, as with all development, a greenlight is far from certain. “The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.”

Clarke, asked about whether she could ever reprise her iconic role as Daenerys Targaryen, replied, “No, I think I’m done.”

While Christie — whose fan-favorite character Brienne of Tarth, like Jon Snow, survived all eight seasons of the series — said she would be open to potentially reprising her role in the future. “Brienne of Tarth is incredibly close to my heart, and I would relish any opportunity to revisit her,” the Emmy nominee told Newsweek. “I believe she is enduring.”

Martin has much more on his blog, where he sounds off about reports about his feelings concerning Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, celebrates the season two pickup of his new AMC series Dark Winds (which currently has a 100 percent approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes) and gives some kind thoughts and backstory about his yet-to-publish THR interview.