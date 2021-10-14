ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos Launches Production Banner

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has set up a production company at ABC News.

Stephanopoulos announced the banner, George Stephanopoulos Productions, on the ABC morning program Thursday. The company will produce nonfiction content for ABC, Hulu, Disney+, National Geographic and FX. Jennifer Joseph is executive producer at the the banner.

The company’s first two documentaries are in the works at Hulu, with the trailer for the first project, Out of the Shadows, debuting on GMA. Out of the Shadows profiles Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who was the author behind the infamous “Steele Dossier” about Donald Trump and Russia that made the rounds in 2016.

The documentary includes the first interview with Steele since the release of the dossier.

Out of the Shadows will debut on the Disney-owned streaming platform Hulu on Oct. 18, with the second documentary, about the Oklahoma City bombing, debuting on Hulu on Nov. 1.

Stephanopoulos, who signed a four-year deal with ABC in 2019, and has been co-anchor of GMA since 2009, joins his colleague Robin Roberts in having his own production banner. Roberts’ Rock’n Robin Productions has produced programming for ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and Lifetime, among other outlets.