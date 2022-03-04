George Stephanopoulos Producing Hulu Doc on Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky (Exclusive)

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is taking an in-depth look at the history of the two men at the forefront of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian Federation president Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Good Morning America and This Week anchor’s George Stephanopoulos Productions is producing the special, Two Men At War, which will begin streaming on Hulu Sunday, March 6.

The documentary uses archival footage, reporting from ABC News teams on the ground, and interviews to explore “how both men rose to power, the stark differences in their leadership and what led to this moment in history,” per ABC News. It will also examine the humanitarian crisis that the war has caused.

The special will include interviews with Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary to President Zelensky, George W. Bush’s former U.N. ambassador and Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and chess legend and Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov.

The special is just the latest documentary from Stephanopoulos’ production company, which launched last October. The first special from GSP was the first TV interview with former British spy Christopher Steele, the man behind the infamous “Steele Dossier” about Russia and Trump. GSP also produced the primetime interview special featuring actor Alec Baldwin, after the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust.

ABC News, like other national news outlets, has been using its corporate streaming partner, in this case Hulu, to push so-called “quick turnaround” documentaries abut newsworthy events. CBS News has been airing similar docs on its CBS News streaming service as well as Paramount+, while NBC News has taken a similar approach with its streaming offerings.