Geraldo Rivera Inks New Multi-Year Deal With Fox News

Fox News has signed correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera to a new multi-year deal.

In addition, Rivera will host a new show for the Fox Nation streaming service, Cops: All Access, which will serve as a recap and retrospective program for Cops, which will debut its new season on the platform next month.

Fox News revived Cops earlier this month after it was canceled by Paramount Network last year. The new season, which will be the show’s 33rd, will debut on Fox Nation Oct. 1. Joining Rivera on the recap show will be Corporal Eli Serrano of the Marion County Florida Sheriff’s Office, who is featured on the new season, as well as Fox Nation hosts Lara Logan and Tyrus.

Rivera, who joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent, has held a number of reporting and anchoring roles at the channel over the years. In his current role he often appears on Fox News programming where he delivers commentary on current events. Before joining Fox he worked at ABC News, NBC News and CNBC, and he hosted his eponymous national syndicated talk show from 1987-1998.

“First of all, I’m delighted that Fox News continues to embrace this old soldier in the vivid twilight of my kinetic career,” Rivera said. “My two decades at Fox have been action-packed, covering everything from war to natural disasters, epidemics and urban unrest. Now, as correspondent-at-large, I’m more focused on reporting and commentary for shows like Fox & Friends and The Five and it’s a blast. Through it all, I’m proud of my colleagues and deeply appreciate their professionalism and continuing support.”