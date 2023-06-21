Geraldo Rivera Set to Leave ‘The Five’ at Fox News

Geraldo Rivera is set to leave The Five, Fox News’ afternoon panel show.

He revealed the news on social media, stating his last scheduled appearances would be on the June 29 and 30 shows.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity,” Rivera wrote in part. “Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

The Five features a rotating cast of co-hosts from across Fox’s lineup, including Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Jeanine Pirro. Rivera has appeared as a rotating liberal co-host alongside Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov.

Having joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent, Rivera has held a number of reporting and anchoring roles at the channel over the years. He has often appeared on Fox News programming to deliver commentary on current events. In 2021, Rivera signed a new multi-year deal at Fox News to serve as correspondent-at-large.

“My two decades at Fox have been action-packed, covering everything from war to natural disasters, epidemics and urban unrest. Now, as correspondent-at-large, I’m more focused on reporting and commentary for shows like Fox & Friends and The Five and it’s a blast. Through it all, I’m proud of my colleagues and deeply appreciate their professionalism and continuing support,” Rivera said in a statement at the time.

That new correspondent-at-large deal included Rivera hosting a new show for the Fox Nation streaming service, Cops: All Access, a recap and retrospective program for Cops. Before joining Fox, Rivera worked at ABC News, NBC News and CNBC, and he hosted his eponymous nationally syndicated talk show from 1987 to 1998.