Geraldo Rivera Says He Quit His Job at Fox News After Being “Fired” From ‘The Five’

Geraldo Rivera’s 22-year run at Fox News appears to be coming to an end.

On Thursday afternoon, Rivera posted a video to his Twitter account filmed on a boat off the coast of Jones Beach in Long Island. In the video he told viewers “I’ve been fired from The Five, and as a result of that I quit Fox.”

He added that he would elaborate on that decision on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

Rivera said earlier this month that he was going to leave the 5 p.m. panel show, where he has been a regular panelist since last year. He had been expected to appear on Thursdays episode.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity,” Rivera wrote at the time. “Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

His video on Thursday suggests that his correspondent role is also coming to an end.

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 from CNBC, and has served as a war correspondent, weekend anchor, and host of the Fox Nation series Cops: All Access. But it was his role on The Five that gave him the largest platform, with the show routinely beating all of Fox’s primetime shows in the ratings.

Rivera’s appearances on the show dwindled in recent months, and he last appeared on Fox a few weeks ago.

A TV news veteran, Rivera contributed for years to ABC’s Good Morning America and 20/20, and he hosted a syndicated talk show The Geraldo Rivera Show for more than a decade. He was also known for his tabloid sensibility, being the first TV anchor to present the “Zapruder Film” of President Kennedy’s assassination on broadcast TV, and in his infamous 1986 live TV special in which he entered Al Capone’s vault.

At Fox he reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and other hotspots, and also hosted celebrity specials on people like Joan Rivers.