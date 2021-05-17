Discovery+ Orders Ghislaine Maxwell Docuseries From James Patterson (Exclusive)

Discovery+ has greenlighted a docuseries focusing on Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Chasing Ghislaine, which will debut later this year, hails from executive producer and best-selling author James Patterson, the producers at eOne’s Blackfin and best-selling author and journalist Vicky Ward.

The news comes as Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell, prepares to go on trial in November on charges including sex trafficking and involvement in the abuse of underage girls. More specifically, she is accused of luring teen girls for Epstein to sexually abuse over the course of a decade. (Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.)

The investigative docuseries will feature exclusive access to more than 30 filmed interviews that Ward is currently conducting for this series and an Audible Original podcast of the same name, as well as archived audio recordings with Epstein and others within his circle for Ward’s original reporting in Vanity Fair.

Discovery+ said the series will aim to expose “the mystery behind Epstein’s wealth and influence and how Maxwell’s alleged role within this conspiracy threatens a shadowy cabal of international elite and world leaders who might do anything to keep their identities — and motives — hidden.”

In addition, Ward has her own personal connection to this story as she sometimes ran into Maxwell in the same social circles, long before Epstein was exposed and Maxwell was implicated.

“Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is expected to start in November, and we have the definitive look at the man and his alleged primary co-conspirator, who many believe holds the keys to the remaining mysteries of Epstein’s operations, including the web of men whose money propped him up and allowed him to victimize young girls for nearly two decades,” said Lisa Holme, group senior vp content and commercial strategy for Discovery Inc. “We’re thrilled to be working with Vicky Ward, James Patterson Entertainment and Blackfin, to shed light on the case — and the suspected cover-up.”

Both the Audible Original podcast and discovery+ show will be available later in 2021.

Chasing Ghislaine is produced for discovery+ by Blackfin and James Patterson Entertainment, which recently produced Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich for Netflix. Chasing Ghislaine marks the JPE’s debut project under its recently signed first-look deal with eOne Entertainment.

Executive producers are Patterson, Ward, Bill Robinson, Geno McDermott, Tara Long, Martha Little and showrunner Emily Bernstein. For discovery+, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer.

Chasing Ghislaine is one of a few projects about Maxwell that are in the works. U.K. network Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions are working on a feature-length documentary examining the life and times of Maxwell titled Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? And Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films is adapting the true-crime podcast Hunting Ghislaine into a limited scripted series.