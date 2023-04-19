Showtime’s ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Trailer Recounts CIA Manhunt for Deadly Terrorist (Exclusive)

Showtime has released an official trailer for Ghosts of Beirut, a four-part spy drama that revisits the true-life manhunt for the deadly Hezbollah mastermind Imad Mughniyeh, who killed more Americans than any other terrorist before 9/11 as he eluded the CIA and Mossad for over two decades.

“You push the button, and go to Paradise,” a voice-over in Arabic says at one point in the limited series trailer, as Mughniyeh, also known as the Ghost and played by Hisham Suleiman, sets up more deadly terrorist strikes.

The heart-pounding thriller comes from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz and will stream on Showtime May 19 before making its on-air debut May 21. The trailer has a pulsing score and explosive action sequences as Ghosts of Beirut spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with officials from the CIA and Mossad to connect the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East.

“This is the same guy from 25 years ago, the same guy who has out-played us ever since,” Jack Ryan actress Dina Shihabi, who plays Lena in the drama, tells a CIA operative at one point.

Ghosts of Beirut also stars Dermot Mulroney, Garret Dillahunt, Iddo Goldberg, Amir Khoury and Rafi Gavron. Daniel Dreifuss and Greg Barker, who directs all four episodes, share executive producer credits.

Lebanese screenwriter Joëlle Touma served as writer and co-executive producer, along with co-executive producers Padriac McKinley and Diane Becker.