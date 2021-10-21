‘Ghosts’ Scores Speedy Full-Season Pickup at CBS

Ghosts will continue to haunt CBS.

The broadcast network has handed out a speedy second-season renewal to the supernatural comedy starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The show launched Oct. 7 to warm reviews and has performed well with the limited delayed viewing figures available.

The single-camera entry from exec producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, based on the British comedy of the same name, is averaging nearly 8 million total viewers with seven days of DVR.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vp programming at CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

The comedy, which airs in the prime Thursdays at 9 p.m. slot and streams live on Paramount+, joins CBS dramas NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International as the lone freshman shows to score additional episode orders nearly a month into the 2021-22 broadcast season.

Ghosts is a co-production between CBS Studios, BBC and Lionsgate Television.

Up next for CBS come midseason are fellow freshman comedies Good Sam and multicam Smallwood. The Las Vegas-set CSI revival is designed as a limited series and is not expected to run for more than its initial order, though a renewal would not be a surprise, especially given the aging and now Mark Harmon-less NCIS flagship series.