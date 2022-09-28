This Week in TV: ‘Ghosts,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘SNL’

The fall premiere crush abates somewhat in the coming week, but the Sept. 28-Oct. 4 period still features more than a dozen broadcast debuts — including that of last season’s biggest new comedy, Ghosts. The final run of The Walking Dead and a significantly recast Saturday Night Live are also on tap.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Ghosts has quickly become an anchor comedy for CBS, breaking out in its first season and becoming the second most watched comedy on TV behind Young Sheldon. It also built a devoted fanbase for the show’s deep ensemble and warmhearted approach to its characters.

The show’s second season begins at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with an episode seemingly geared to all of Ghosts’ strengths: The main story revolves around Sam (Rose McIver) enlisting the ghosts’ help to land a favorable review of the B&B from a very picky couple.

Also on broadcast …

With eight castmembers from last season gone and four new featured players coming in, Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Saturday, NBC) is in for a season of change. Miles Teller hosts the premiere, and Kendrick Lamar is the musical guest.

CBS will also roll out the rest of its Thursday lineup: Young Sheldon (8 p.m.), new dramedy So Help Me Todd (9 p.m.) and CSI: Vegas (10 p.m.). Also Thursday, Fox has season premieres of Hell’s Kitchen (8 p.m.), Welcome to Flatch (9 p.m.) and Call Me Kat (9:30 p.m.). Brandi Carlile kicks off a new season of Austin City Limits (8 p.m. Saturday, PBS; check local listings). Following an NFL doubleheader and 60 Minutes on Sunday, CBS has premieres for The Equalizer (8:30 p.m.) and new drama East New York (9:30 p.m.). The CW’s Sunday lineup of Canadian imports also debuts Sunday, with Family Law at 8 p.m. and Coroner at 9 p.m. Monday brings the season opener for The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC).

On cable …

Final episodes: The Walking Dead’s final season has stretched out over 14 months and two batches of episodes so far. The final run of begins at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC, picking up the action where the show left off April, as Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) make their way to the Commonwealth to stop a threat to their families. Subscribers to AMC+ can also watch a second episode of the Sunday, with subsequent installments streaming a week before their on-air premieres.

Also: Following The Walking Dead, AMC debuts its adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (10:05 p.m.). HBO’s documentary series Hostages (9 p.m. Wednesday) recounts the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City begins its third season at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Ava DuVernay’s Cherish the Day starts season two at 8 p.m. Tuesday on OWN.

On streaming …

Returning: Season three of critical favorite Ramy premieres Friday on Hulu, with all 10 episodes available for a binge watch. The season will follow the title character (creator, director and star Ramy Youssef) as he looks to get out of both spiritual and monetary debt and “all but abandons his spiritual journey,” according to the show’s logline, in favor of working with his uncle in the diamond business. Bella Hadid will have a recurring role on the show.

Also: Mighty Ducks: Game Changers begins its second, Emilio Estevez-less season Wednesday on Disney+. Netflix’s docuseries Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is for #stonks fans. The Amber Ruffin Show begins a run of new episodes Friday on Peacock. Animated series Entergalactic (Friday, Netflix) comes from Kid Cudi and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.