Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Kathy Griffin, More Remember Gilbert Gottfried: “A Softie on the Inside”

Hollywood is sending condolences after Gilbert Gottfried’s family announced Tuesday that the comedian passed away at the age of 67.

In a message posted to social media, the star’s “heartbroken” family praised him as a “wonderful husband, brother friend and father to his two young children.” The post continued, “Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

In addition to his stand-up, Gottfried was known for appearing as a castmember on Saturday Night Live and for roles in films such as Problem Child and Dr. Doolittle and for voicing Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated movie Aladdin.

Jason Alexander paid tribute to Gottfried on Twitter just before the comedian’s family shared their message. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” the Seinfeld star wrote. “What a gift.”

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin tweeted that she had met Gottfried several times and described him as “Funny, politically correct but a softie on the inside.”

Jennifer Tilly, who co-starred with him on the 1999 film Goosed, called Gottfried “a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy.”

Additional messages follow from Conan O’Brien, Kathy Griffin, George Takei, Dane Cook, Michael Ian Black and other industry names.

