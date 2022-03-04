‘The Gilded Age’ Star Louisa Jacobson Shares Mom Meryl Streep’s “Embarrassing” Accent Habit

Meryl Streep and daughter Louisa Jacobson arrive at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at The Kodak Theatre on Feb. 22, 2009.

Actress Louisa Jacobson finds herself getting annoyed at her mom from time to time, even though she’s Meryl Streep.

Jacobson, whose dad is sculptor Don Gummer and sisters are actresses Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. During the visit, host Jimmy Kimmel wondered whether her mom, a three-time Oscar winner, can still get on Jacobson’s nerves.

“Of course,” replied Jacobson, 30, who plays Marian Brook on HBO’s The Gilded Age. Explaining that her mom calls her “Pickle,” she shared, “Even today, she was like, ‘All right, Pickle, is the car coming for you?’ She’s like, ‘Do you have everything you need? Is someone coming to pick you up from the theater?'”

Jacobson said she finally assured Streep that everything was under control. “She’s like, ‘OK, yeah, enough from me. Enough from me,'” she continued.

Acknowledging that her mom is “really sweet,” Jacobson then had one more thing to get off her chest. “This is a really embarrassing thing that she does,” she said. “If she starts to speak to someone who has an accent, she’ll just start doing the accent.”

Kimmel got a kick out of this and said with a laugh, “And she’ll get an Oscar for it usually, right?”