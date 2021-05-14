Gillian Anderson Joins Hulu’s ‘The Great’

Gillian Anderson will move from playing the prime minister of the U.K. to the mother of a future empress in her next TV role.

Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education) has joined the cast of Hulu’s The Great in a recurring role. She’s set to appear in two episodes of season two as Joanna, Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother.

Joanna is a glamorous socialite known as “the maestro of marriage” for her ability to arrange partnerships for her daughters. After hearing rumors of Catherine’s coup, she travels to Russia to see for herself. Though she’s a doting mom and Catherine loves her, Joanna may also have more sinister motives.

Anderson won a Golden Globe in January for playing Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown. The former X-Files star’s recent credits also include Sex Education and American Gods, and she’s set to play Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady.

Created by Tony McNamara (The Favourite), The Great earned largely positive reviews for its first season. McNamara won a Writers Guild Awards for episodic comedy for the show’s debut episode, and the series also picked up Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe nominations.

McNamara executive produces with Marian Macgowan; Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West; Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding; Fanning and her co-lead Nicholas Hoult; Mark Winemaker; and Matt Shakman. Civic Center Media produces in association with MRC Television. (MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through P-MRC, a joint venture with Penske Media.)