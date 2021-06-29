Another ‘Gilmore Girls’ Favorite Joins ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has enlisted another Gilmore Girls favorite for its upcoming fourth season.

Kelly Bishop, who played matriarch Emily Gilmore on the beloved series, has joined the Amazon drama in a guest role. Details on her character and how many episodes she will appear in are being kept under wraps.

This is the third show in which Bishop has worked with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, following Gilmore Girls and Freeform’s Bunheads. She also reprised her role on Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Bishop becomes the latest Gilmore Girls grad to join Maisel. Milo Ventimiglia also recently boarded the Emmy-winning series for a guest role in season four. Bishop and Ventimiglia join other former Stars Hollow denizens who have appeared on the Emmy-winning show including Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Brian Tarantina and Emily Bergl.

Season four of Maisel, which currently in production, will pick up shortly after the end of season three, where rising stand-up comic Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) suffered a professional setback when a pop singer’s manager dropped her as the opening act on his tour. “I mean, what’s the fun of totally destroying someone’s soul and heart and not getting to see the aftermath? That’s what comedy’s made of, soul-crushing defeat,” Sherman-Palladino previously told THR.

A premiere date for season four has not yet been determined.

Bishop’s credits include Dirty Dancing and her Tony-winning part in A Chorus Line. She’s repped by A3.