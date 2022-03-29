Gina Rodriguez to Star in ABC Comedy ‘Not Dead Yet’

Gina Rodriguez is returning to broadcast television.

The Jane the Virgin grad will lead the cast of ABC comedy pilot Not Dead Yet, the single-camera comedy from This Is Us scribes Casey Johnson and David Windsor.

Not Dead Yet revolves around Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke, newly single and self-described disaster who restarts the life and career she left behind a decade ago. When she lands the only job she can — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The potential series is based on Alexandra Potter’s book, Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up.

Nell is additionally described as a former journalist who put her career on hold in order to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their split, Nell winds up sharing an apartment with a stranger and takes a job writing obits. The gig at first feels like a step back but may ultimately be just what she needs to move forward.

Johnson and Windsor wrote the script and exec produce alongside Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The comedy is produced by Disney’s 20th Television, where McG’s Wonderland is under an overall deal. Writing duo Johnson and Windsor’s credits include Greek, Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and Galavant.

Rodriguez earned a Golden Globe for her leading role in The CW’s Jane the Virgin, the series that helped propel her to stardom. The romantic comedy ran for five seasons and wrapped its 100-episode run in 2019. Not Dead Yet marks her return to broadcast. Her credits include Netflix’s upcoming feature Awake and limited series Lost Ollie as well as voice roles in Carmen Sandiego and Ferdinand. She’s repped by WME.

Keep track of all the latest pilot season castings with THR’s handy scorecard.