‘Ginny & Georgia’ Lands Two-Season Renewal at Netflix With New Showrunner

Netflix is keeping Ginny & Georgia — one of its most popular series of 2023 to date — around for a while.

The streamer has picked up two more seasons of the mother-daughter dramedy starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. The renewal will take Ginny & Georgia through its fourth season. Along with the pickup, the series has also tapped a new showrunner in Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation). Glinski, who was hired before the Writers Guild of America began its strike, will take over for Debra J. Fisher, who ran the first two seasons.

The show’s second season, released Jan. 5, ended on a cliffhanger. Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter that based on the ending, “season three is going to be a big roller coaster.” She also noted that when she and series creator Sarah Lampert pitched the show, they did so with four seasons in mind.

Season two of Ginny & Georgia was a big draw for Netflix, spending three weeks at the top of the streamer’s internal rankings for English-language series after its premiere. It’s among Netflix’s most watched shows of 2023 so far, with about 500 million hours of viewing worldwide over its first 28 days — which puts it just outside the streamer’s all-time top 10 English-language shows over that time span. (Inventing Anna is currently No. 10 with 511.92 million hours of worldwide viewing over 28 days.)

In Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the United States, Ginny & Georgia racked up almost 10.5 billion minutes of viewing over the eight weeks in which it ranked among the top 10 original streaming shows.