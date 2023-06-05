Kim Cattrall Takes Charge as the Head of a Makeup Empire in Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’ Trailer

Kim Cattrall faces plenty of drama as the head of a beloved makeup line in the first full trailer for the Netflix series Glamorous.

Cattrall stars as cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison, who hires gender-nonconforming queer man Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) to help revitalize her Glamorous beauty brand. The series debuts June 22 and also stars Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

In the trailer released Monday, Marco is an aspiring beauty expert who is awestruck by Madolyn during their chance encounter. “Why does the supermodel of the world start a makeup empire?” asks Marco, to which Madolyn replies, “Because nobody thought I could.”

Later, the footage shows Marco struggling to feel comfortable at the high-profile company. “Marco, this job isn’t just glitter and glamour,” Cattrall’s character admonishes. “It’s hard work, too.”

Todd Strauss-Schulson (Isn’t It Romantic) directed the Glamorous pilot from a script by Jordon Nardino, and both serve as executive producers. Kameron Tarlow and Damon Wayans Jr. are also executive producers from their involvement in a previous iteration that was developed at The CW in 2019 with Brooke Shields in the Cattrall role.

Cattrall recently made headlines surrounding her forthcoming appearance as Samantha Jones in the second season of Max’s Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, which also launches June 22. Her other recent credits include the Robert De Niro film About My Father, in addition to Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and Peacock’s Queer as Folk. Miss Benny is known for roles on American Horror Stories, Maggie and Love, Victor.