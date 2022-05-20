‘Glee’ Streaming Rights Move to Disney+, Hulu

New Directions has a new streaming home.

Ryan Murphy’s musical dramedy Glee, which departed Netflix last November, will arrive June 1 on Disney+ and Hulu. The LGBTQ-themed pop culture sensation comes to both streaming platforms just in time for Pride Month.

The series about a ragtag group of high school misfits who battle the obstacles (and Sue Sylvester) to form a glee club turned its cast of then-unknowns into household names. Starring Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer and Naya Rivera, among others, the series ran for six seasons on Fox and collected four Emmys and multiple GLAAD Media Awards.

Glee was produced by 20th Century Fox Television moved to Disney as part of the Mouse House’s $72 billion deal for Fox assets including the studio. The series becomes the latest Disney-owned property to move to the conglomerate’s own streaming platform as corporate entities rely on their library titles to help bolster their respective services.

With the move, Glee will help broaden out Disney+ beyond its swelling roster of Marvel and Star Wars titles while also bolstering Hulu’s library. The beloved (and often ridiculed) series joins the Glee: The 3D Concert Movie on Hulu.