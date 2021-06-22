Glenn Close Joins Apple TV+ ‘Tehran’ Thriller

Glenn Close is set to star in the second season of Apple TV+’s original series Tehran.

Close will play Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran in the espionage thriller from Netflix’s Fauda writer Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar. Tehran tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan as she goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran.

Close joins an ensemble cast that includes stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. After debuting on Israeli network Kan 11 and globally on Apple TV+, Tehran received a second season renewal.

The Israeli series is also created by Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and is directed by Daniel Syrkin. Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder, while Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators.

The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions; Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions; Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment; Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios; and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

Tehran is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.