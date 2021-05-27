Gloria Calderon Kellett Sets Holiday Romcom ‘With Love’ at Amazon

One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett has set her first project at Amazon under her rich overall pact.

Amazon has gone straight to series on hourlong romantic comedy series With Love. The holiday-themed series has been on the fast track at the streamer since Calderon Kellett first pitched it and is on track for a premiere late this year.

With Love revolves around siblings Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Calderon Kellett created the series and writes and exec produces via her GloNation Studios banner. Meera Menon (For All Mankind, Ms. Marvel, Outlander, You) will direct and exec produce the pilot for the series, which is an Amazon Studios original.

“I started writing as a way to create characters and stories that represented myself and the community I love. After such a heavy year, there was nothing I wanted more than to see a happy, warm, loving family that looked like mine, celebrating trauma-free and falling in love,” Calderon Kellett said. “So, to be bringing that family to life as my first project with Amazon Studios feels especially personal and is incredibly exciting. I cannot wait to share With Love this holiday season!”

The series is currently prepping for a June production start date. Casting has not yet been announced.

“With Love is a special project and Gloria at her best, creating a world with a vibrant family at its center, hysterical circumstances, and so much heart and soul. We’re so proud of what’s to come of this series and can’t wait for the world to fall in love with it,” said Marc Resteghini, U.S. and global head of development at Amazon Studios.

With Love marks Calderon Kellett’s follow-up series to Netflix-turned-Pop update of Norman Lear’s beloved One Day at a Time, which she co-created alongside Mike Royce. The Sony-produced series was a victim of the pandemic and never resumed production on what wound up being its final season.

Kellett moved her overall deal from Sony TV to Amazon in late 2019 following a multiple-studio bidding war for her services.

Holiday programming continues to be in high demand as everyone from The CW to Amazon and Netflix bulks up to compete with Hallmark in the space.