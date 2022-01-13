‘Godfather of Harlem’ Renewed for Third Season at Epix

Godfather of Harlem will continue its run on Epix.

The premium cable outlet has renewed Godfather of Harlem for a third season. The mob drama starring Forest Whitaker is set to go back into production in the summer, with a premiere date to be determined.

The renewal comes four months after the ABC Signature show’s second season concluded on Epix.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “Forest Whitaker [and creators] Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

Said Whitaker, “I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, Epix, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support.”

Season three of the series will find Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continuing to battle for control of Harlem A new battle puts him Bumpy, his family and his associates in the crosshairs of the Cuban Mafia as well as the Italian mob and, eventually, the CIA as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of Godfather of Harlem,” said ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis. “Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is one of television’s great antiheroes, and we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative team led by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have in store.”

Brancato, Eckstein and Whitaker executive produce Godfather of Harlem with Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle.