Godzilla Roars in First Look at Apple TV+ and Legendary’s Titans Series

Apple TV+ has offered up some tantalizing details — as well as the first photos — from its upcoming series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse.

For starters, the show now has a title: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. And, as the image at the top of this story shows, Godzilla will very much be part of the series. Additionally, the streamer also revealed the characters — or rather, character, singular — that father and son Kurt and Wyatt Russell will play.

The story of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will span three generations and center on two siblings who follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch — the kaiju-tracking group featured in Legendary’s Monsterverse films.

The siblings’ research eventually leads them to Army officer Lee Shaw, played by Wyatt Russell as a young man in the 1950s and Kurt Russell in the show’s present, which is set after the events of 2014’s Godzilla. “Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows,” the show’s description reads, and Legacy of Monsters will “reveal buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski also star.

Chris Black (Outcast, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) co-developed the series, and Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directed the first two episodes. They executive produce the Legendary Television series with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd., which owns Godzilla and other monster characters and has licensed them to Legendary, also executive produce. (Toho has its own new Godzilla movie due in North American theaters in December.)

More photos from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are below.

Wyatt Russell in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Apple TV+

Kurt Russell in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Apple TV+