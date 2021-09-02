‘Gold Rush’ Season 12 Details Revealed (Exclusive)

Discovery’s top-rated show Gold Rush is set to return Sept. 24 for its 12th season.

In addition, aftershow The Dirt will return Nov. 5 with a new look and format. Host Christo Doyle will eave the studio behind and head to the gold claims to reveal firsthand what life is really like for the miners when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusive details on the upcoming season of Gold Rush. “This year means war,” says Discovery.

With the price of gold holding near record highs, each miner is battling to find and mine the best ground. But with most of the good ground tied up, they are forced to dig deeper and go further into the wilderness in search of the motherlode.

After years of growing gold totals, mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is running out of ground, forcing him to gamble on a narrow paystreak that could be the richest he’s mined. The problem is, it’s more than 50 feet below the surface, and he’ll have to spend millions to get there. As he taps out his Klondike claims, he also travels deep into the Alaskan wilderness in search of his next big claim.

Also returning this season is Tony Beets, who this season puts it all on the line to cash in on his life’s work with the goal of mining 9,000 ounces — worth upwards of $16 million at today’s prices. This season, Tony also plans to reopen his Indian River operation, having spent more than $5 million in new gear to mine it and the Paradise Hill claims 24/7. However, there is one big problem: There is no water license on the Indian river.

Meanwhile, returning miner Rick Ness starts the year on a hot paystreak and ahead of schedule. Rick’s goal is 2,000 ounces of gold, the most he’s ever mined, but he starts the season off without a crew. Two of his key teammates don’t return, leaving him to ramp up his operation’s horsepower to make up for the lack of manpower. Rick breaks out a massive half million-dollar dozer, one of the biggest you can buy, as well a massive new excavator.

Also returning is special forces veteran Fred Lewis. After striking out in Oregon last season, Fred is driving into the Yukon with the dream to make it as a gold miner and provide a windfall for his all-veteran crew and is determined not to fail again. After arriving in the Yukon, Fred reaches out to the only person he knows — Parker Schnabel.

Season 12 of Gold Rush premieres at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, while The Dirt is back at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

Gold Rush is produced for Discovery by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates, Tom Sheahan and Mike Gamson are executive producers. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

The Dirt is produced for Discovery by Public School Productions. Doyle also serves executive producer, while Mags Miller is the showrunner.