‘Gold Rush’ Spinoff Greenlighted at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

Discovery Channel’s top-rated series Gold Rush is getting another spinoff.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune will give viewers a look inside the “high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for the first time ever.” It will follow fan favorites including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt as they go about their winter prospecting, purchasing and permitting in preparation to hit their ambitious season goals.

While the miners wait for the spring thaw, they have a golden opportunity. Will they make the necessary preparations to ensure they have their most successful season ever? Or will they come up empty-handed?

The news follows on the heels of January’s debut of Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, coinciding with the launch of Discovery+. Other spinoffs have included Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Gold Rush: White Water and more.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune kicks off as one mining season ends — when the ground freezes over — and the fight for the next one begins. Soaring gold prices have sparked a land grab, sending some miners scrambling to hunt down new gold rich claims while others set out to build a new arsenal of earth moving machines. To be successful, they’ll have to fight through arctic conditions with subfreezing temperatures and piles of snow that make even the simplest task, nearly impossible. The spring could bring the biggest gold hauls ever if they find the right ground and build a bulletproof battle plan. But if they don’t, the miners risk losing it all.

The show will follow familiar faces, including:

— Rick Ness: As the offseason begins, the “Comeback Kid” Rick Ness has some surprising news that he hopes will convince his crew that he’s got his eye firmly on the future. To succeed again this year, he has to take his operation to a new level with the right wash-plant, drilling system and monster dozer to achieve a nugget-filled season.

— Tony Beets: The “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets has 35 years mining the Klondike under his belt. While half his operations are down, the veteran miner wants to make up for lost time. To cash in on the high gold price, he plans to go all in. This year, Beets intends to triple his gold haul — gambling millions of dollars on a risky monster machinery overhaul.

— Dave Turin: The Master Prospector is also ready to make some big money, but the hard part is finding the ground. After beginning his mining career with the Hoffman crew, Dave has spent the past 3 seasons travelng across the country, resurrecting lost mines and finding gold the old timers left behind. In order to beat his gold count from last season, he’ll need to start his gold prospecting mission early and fight off the competition.

— Fred Lewis: Military veteran and resident “Greenhorn” also has his eyes set on a big payout. In his rookie season, Fred and his team of veterans mined just $12,000 worth of gold. He’s ready to make the big gamble and prove he can hit the motherlode. But will he be able to find a claim that can pay and convince his family and military brothers to join him this season for another go?

— Dustin Hurt: The “Dare Devil Miner” is on the hunt, but first he must survive a mission to check that his camp has not been destroyed by recent landslides in Haines, which could be a devastating blow going into the new mining season.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, July 30, on Discovery and discovery+. It’s produced for Discovery by Raw Television, where Sam Maynard and Craig Blackhurst are executive producers and Sophie Hales is series producer. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.