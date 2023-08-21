Skip to main content
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gets New Night as ABC Shuffles Fall Lineup

The senior dating show will air on Thursday nights and pair with 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Gerry Turner ABC's The Golden Bachelor
Gerry Turner, ABC's 'Golden Bachelor' Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

ABC is making some changes to its fall schedule, including pairing up its two Bachelor franchise shows on a single night.

The Golden Bachelor, the senior version of the long-running dating show, and Bachelor in Paradise will air on Thursday nights in the fall, the network announced. Both will premiere on Sept. 28. The Golden Bachelor, starring 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner as he looks for love among similarly aged women, had been scheduled to follow Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights, while Bachelor in Paradise was initially set for Tuesdays.

ABC will also feature an all-game show lineup on Wednesdays starting Sept. 27, with Celebrity Jeopardy! moving from a planned Tuesday-night berth and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid switching from Thursdays.

The changes leave some empty space at the beginning of the week, with the 10 p.m. hour on Mondays and all of Tuesday night needing to be filled. For the moment, Judge Steve Harvey, Press Your Luck, ABC News’ What Would You Do? and a block of Abbott Elementary reruns — which would have been the only scripted presence on ABC’s fall schedule while writers and actors are on strike — are also without homes.

The network will announce plans for Monday and Tuesday nights (which could involve some of the currently orphaned shows) later.

Along with the schedule changes, ABC also released a new teaser for The Golden Bachelor featuring Turner and his family discussing his expectations for the show. Watch it below.

